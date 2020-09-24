Rubycoin (RBY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $128.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021573 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004586 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.