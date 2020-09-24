Ruff Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $368,115.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

