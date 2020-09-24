Rupee (RUP) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $90,394.11 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00045848 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,410,200 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.