Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.86

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 94930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

