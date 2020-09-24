Rush Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Rush Enterprises shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $1,388,362.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 in the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

