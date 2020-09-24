Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.98

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 191400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 over the last three months. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

