Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) Insider Purchases £17,500 in Stock

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.34. Safestyle UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Safestyle UK PLC will post 1403.9498765 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

