Sampo Oyj’s (MXTOF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $$13.54 during trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

