Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,549.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

