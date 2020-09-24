Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 83,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,352. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.