Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.