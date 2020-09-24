Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Insider Acquires £14,999.96 in Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 25,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.96 ($19,600.10).
SECG stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.74. Sec SpA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.
SEC Company Profile
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.