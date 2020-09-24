Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Insider Acquires £14,999.96 in Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 25,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.96 ($19,600.10).

SECG stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.74. Sec SpA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Get SEC alerts:

SEC Company Profile

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.