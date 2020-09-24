Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.10

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.10 and traded as high as $191.33. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 59,530 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.03.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.