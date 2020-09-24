Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $144.48

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and traded as low as $140.00. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $142.25, with a volume of 16,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

