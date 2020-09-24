Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.84 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $207,140.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, GDAC, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, GDAC, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

