Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.44

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and traded as low as $104.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 1,545,958 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

