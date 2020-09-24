Servicemaster Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,540 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the average volume of 590 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE SERV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

