SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Down 16%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 157,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 987,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SG Blocks by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

