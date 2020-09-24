Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $461.20

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 461.20 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 461.20 ($6.03), with a volume of 550338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.40 ($6.17).

SHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective (down previously from GBX 915 ($11.96)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.22 ($7.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 572.48.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

