SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.80. SharpSpring shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 66,687 shares changing hands.

SHSP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 135,683 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.