Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

