SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Upgraded at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.50. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.89, for a total value of C$128,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,633.09.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

