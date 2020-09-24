SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $113,250.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

