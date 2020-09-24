SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

