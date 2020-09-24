Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $39.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,004,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

