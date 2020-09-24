Solana Price Tops $3.17 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00029653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $120.07 million and $16.24 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.04509224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,617,099 coins and its circulating supply is 37,911,167 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.