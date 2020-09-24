Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Company earned a media sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Company’s analysis:

WFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,299,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,110,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

