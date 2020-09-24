SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

SOHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

