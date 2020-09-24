Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

NYSE:SO opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

