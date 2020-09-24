Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 14,879,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

