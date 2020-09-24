S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $353.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.87. 643,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,264. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

