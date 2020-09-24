Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 15.4%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 810,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 661,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

