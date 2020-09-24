SparksPay Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,818.94 and $66.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,719,809 coins and its circulating supply is 8,708,924 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.