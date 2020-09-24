Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Up 33.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 194,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 413,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

