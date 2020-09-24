SpeedCash Price Reaches $0.0075 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $4,294.24 and $5.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

