SPINDLE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $866.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $316,036.14 and approximately $866.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,615.52 or 0.99523471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00637970 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.01320787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005415 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00108757 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

