Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
