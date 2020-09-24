SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

FLOW stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 17,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.