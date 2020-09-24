SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 434.29 ($5.67).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 22.30 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

