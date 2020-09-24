Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $718.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.83 million. Stantec reported sales of $716.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. 5,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stantec by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,342 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Stantec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 67,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Stantec by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

