Stealth Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.07 million and $7,172.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003705 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000929 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,036,234 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

