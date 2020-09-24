Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to $0.80

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 304,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,686. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

