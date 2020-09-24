Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.96

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.96 and traded as low as $183.50. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at $185.25, with a volume of 31,378 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.07.

About Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.