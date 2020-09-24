Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $6.24. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 76,224 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 572.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 137,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.