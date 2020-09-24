Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.07. 884,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,885. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,480,467.29. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,385,192 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

