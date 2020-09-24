Surgery Partners (SGRY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY):

9/24/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/17/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $21.50 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/25/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/13/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/11/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/6/2020 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/6/2020 – Surgery Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

7/27/2020 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Surgery Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.50.

Get Surgery Partners Inc alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.