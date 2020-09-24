SushiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $125.20 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $169.94 million and approximately $125.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00013413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.04480711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 118,415,652 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

