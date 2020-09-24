Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Swarm has a market cap of $1.78 million and $2,234.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.01460777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00202611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.