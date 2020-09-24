Swingby Trading Down 17.6% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $1.05 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00227536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.01469375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00201719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

