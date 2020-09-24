Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $88.43 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Swipe has a market cap of $88.43 million and approximately $73.48 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00011316 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00227169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.01477422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00202808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

